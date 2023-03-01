The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to release the class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 admit cards soon. The RBSE 10th and 12th hall tickets will be available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once out. While an official confirmation of the date is still awaited, the admit cards are likely to be released by this week.

It is important to note that only the school authorities will be able to download the board exam admit cards from the official website. Students, set to appear in the board exams, are requested to contact their schools to avail of their admit cards. Once the admit card is released, school authorities can download the hall ticket by entering their user ID and password on the portal. Following that they will be able to distribute it to the students.

All appearing candidates are advised to carry their RBSE class 10 and 12 admit cards along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Without it, students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or appear for the exam.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2023: Check How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE

Step 2: Search and click on board main exam 2023 (new portal), on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on RBSE class 10/12 admit card 2023 link.

Step 4: On the new page, enter the login credentials such as the user id and password.

Step 5: The Rajasthan board 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Print and download the hall ticket.

According to the official date sheet, the class 10 exams will be held from March 16 to April 11. The class 12 exams will be conducted between March 9 and April 12. The Rajasthan board will conduct the board exams from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Candidates have to reach the centre 30 minutes before. A total of 6081 exam centres have been created for the exams.

The RBSE class 10 board exams will start with English exam papers and will end with vocational subjects and Sanskrit. While the RBSE Class 12 board examination will begin with a psychology paper and will conclude with vocational subjects. About 21,12,206 students have registered for the board exams, this year. The Rajasthan board has made some special security arrangements to avoid cheating in the exam.

