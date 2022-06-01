Rajasthan Board to Declare Class 8th Result Before June 15

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will release the results for class 8 before June 15. It was suppose to be released this week but has now been delayed. Students who had appeared for the 8th board exams will be able to check their scores at the official websites — rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org, once it is released.

Students will need their roll number and date of birth to check the results, which is mentioned on their admit cards. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy prior to checking the results. More than 27 lakh students had appeared for the 5th and 8th board exams this time which includes 12.64 lakh class 8 students and 15 lakh of class 5 students.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent in each subject as well as overall to pass the exam. The Rajasthan board 8th exams were held from April 17 to May 17. If the official websites are taking time to load due to heavy traffic as a huge number of students will checking their result, they can alternatively check it directly at News18.com by filling the form given below with required details:

Once the results are out, along with the scores, candidates must check other details on their marksheets carefully. This includes spellings of name of the student and their parents, date of birth, application number, subject-wise marks, total marks, etc. In case of any discrepancy, report to the school authorities immediately who will report to RBSE. The board has meanwhile announced the class 12 or inter results for commerce and science stream students today. Out of the total students who took the exam, as many as 96.58 per cent passed in science stream and in commerce, the pass percentage is at 87.53 per cent. The board will not release any merit list like last year. This will be third consecutive time the board will not be announcing the merit list. In 2021, the merit list was not announced as the exams had to be cancelled and the evaluation was done based on an alternative method and grace marks policy for all. In 2020 too, the merit list was not released.

