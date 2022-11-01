Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 To Be Out Today; See Steps To Check Scorecard

The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) 2022 result or Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) are all set to released today, on November 1. Candidates who took the examination will be able to check and download their Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam mark sheet through the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in, once available.

This year, there were a total of 5,99,294 candidates who took the exam. They must now keep their application number or roll number and password handy to access their Rajasthan Pre DELEd result.

State education minister, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla, on Monday announced the date for the results on his official Twitter account. Although he did not specify an exact time for the result declaration, candidates should be able to view their scores in the afternoon. Aspirants who achieve a score higher than the Rajasthan BSTC cut-off will be allowed to take part in the counselling process. The BSTC Admission Merit List 2022 will be used to determine the next step in the process.

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022: How to download?

Step 1. Open the online portal, panjiyakpredeled.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 result’.

Step 3. Enter the required credentials on the page that appears before you and press Submit.

Step 4. Shortly the Rajasthan Pre DELEd score card will appear.

Step 5. Download the PDF and print it out for future reference.

Candidates who appeared in the exam are advised to check the official website for the most recent updates. BSTC Result is anticipated to be declared around 1:00 pm.

The entrance exam was held on October 8 in an offline pen-and-paper format. The Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam question paper contained 200 MCQ-type questions, each worth three marks. However, there was no provision for negative marking in the exam.

