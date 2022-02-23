Rajasthan Budget: State Govt to Hire For 1.25 Lakh Posts, REET 2022 in July

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, presented the state budget for the year 2022-23 on Wednesday, February 23. This state budget was the fourth presented by Gehlot in his third tenure of as Chief Minister. The budget speech housed multiple important announcements and some first-of-its-kind additions.

Sending a wave of relief to the unemployed youth of the state of Rajasthan, CM Gehlot announced that a recruitment process is undergoing for 1.25 lakh posts, and a call for recruitment for 1 lakh more posts is on its way to commencement. In addition, the Gehlot government has allocated Rs 800 crore to provide 100 days + 25 days of employment to the unemployed populace of the state. The state government of Rajasthan will also revamp and make employment efficient under the MNREGA scheme.

After the cancellation and the ruckus that followed pertaining to the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 due to a paper leak, CM Gehlot touched upon the subject and assured that the REET exam would be conducted in July 2022. Gehlot also announced that the number of posts has increased from 32,000 to 62,000. Zero registration fee and setting up an Anti-cheating cell are some additional announcements made in the budget speech regarding the REET.

The state budget 2022 for Rajasthan primarily focused on health and educational infrastructure and announced some more lucrative allocation in it. For example, CM Gehlot announced the upgradation of 3820 secondary to senior secondary schools. Moreover, 1000 English medium schools will be set up in urban and rural areas of the state. CM Gehlot also announced the opening of 36 girls’ colleges in 19 districts, including Ajmer, Bikaner, Churu, and Jodhpur.

For students preparing for competitive exams in Delhi, the Rajasthan government will open a hostel consisting of 250 rooms at the Udaipur House, Delhi. The budget allocated for the 250-room hostel is Rs.300 Crore.

