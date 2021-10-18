Rajasthan High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Cancellation of REET 2021

The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed a PIL filed by one Bhagchand Sharma, who appeared in the recently conducted REET 2021, seeking the cancellation of the exam after the reports of the leak. The first FIR regarding the paper leak was registered in the Gangapur City of Rajasthan. The Special Organization Group (SOG) of Rajasthan is investigating the matter and has arrested kingpin Battilal Meena and a few others for their roles in leaking the paper.

Dismissing the petition, the division bench judge Govardhan Barhdar and Justice Manoj Vyas observed that the petitioner himself was a candidate and in such a situation, he should file a petition before the Single Bench. Meanwhile, in this case, it cannot be accepted by the division bench. In his petition, Bhagchand Sharma had further sought a fair investigation by any central investigation agency.

Earlier, on October 6, hearing the petition of Madhu Nagar, the Single Bench had summoned the reply from the State Government and the Board of Secondary Education. Nagar’s next hearing is scheduled for October 27.

During the hearing, the advocates of the State Government and the Board of Secondary Education said that in the case of NEET-PG, the Supreme Court has made it clear that the entire recruitment cannot be cancelled due to leakage.

Advocate Vigyan Shah, appearing for the board, said that the board and the state government understand the seriousness of recruitment. This is the reason that action was taken against those who leaked the paper on the date of examination.

Advocate Vigyan further stated, “The arrests are still going on in the whole case. The petitioners also came to know about the paper leak only after the action of the state government. The state agencies are doing a good job. There is no justification for a CBI inquiry in the matter."

REET examination 2021 was held on September 26. Around 14 lakh candidates had taken the exam.

As of now, along with the police constable Devendra Singh, a few others have been arrested.

