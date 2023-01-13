Rajasthan Home Guard Dept is Hiring For 3842 Posts, Class 8th Pass Can Apply

Rajasthan Home Guards department has invited applications for the recruitment of the home guard posts. As per the official notice, the department has a total number of 3842 posts vacant. The application process started on January 12. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website of the Rajasthan Home Guard Department at home.rajasthan.gov.in.

The home guard exam and selection process are expected to be held in the first week of April 2023. As per the instruction on the official website, the admit cards will be available on the official site seven days prior to the actual date of the exam.

Rajasthan Home Guard Dept Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Eduational qualification: Candidates who want to apply must have passed class 8th from a recognized school.

Age limit: According to the rules, the minimum age limit required for the candidate should be 18 years. While the maximum age limit set by the department is 35 years.

Rajasthan Home Guard Dept Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: As the first step, candidates must visit the official website — recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: A page will open in front of you, click on the option apply now of HOME GUARDS VOLUNTEER ENROLLMENT PROCESS- 2022 under ongoing recruitment.

Step 3: Now on the next step, candidates will have to log in and register themselves by entering their digital identity (SSOID) and password. If you haven’t created an SSO ID, create one.

Step 4: The application form will display in front of you, fill out all the details.

Upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Applicants are requested to cross-check all the detail before making the payment.

Advertisement

Step 6: Complete the payment process and submit the form.

Step 7: Take a printout and save the screenshot of the form for future reference.

Rajasthan Home Guard Dept Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Advertisement

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs. 250. Candidates under SC, ST, EwS, and MBC categories are required to pay Rs. 200.

Rajasthan Home Guard Dept Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process will depend upon Physical Screening Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, interview, and medical examination. The PET will be of 25 marks, document verification of 20 marks, and interview of five marks.

Read all the Latest Education News here