Rajasthan Patwari Exam Allegedly Leaked, 12 Arrested

Rajasthan police have arrested as many as 12 people from Bharatpur in connection with an alleged question paper leak of the Patwari recruitment examination 2021. The police arrested a gang who allegedly received the question paper before the examination and leaked it.

The superintendent of police Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said that out of the 12 arrested, 5 are candidates of the Patwari recruitment exam, reported Live Hindustan. The gang allegedly demanded Rs 12 lakh from the 5 arrested accused in return for handing over the question paper of the patwari recruitment exam. The accused had given cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to the gang. It also included a husband and wife.

Five of the arrested accused were arrested on the Unchha Nagla of National Highway No 21 while returning back to Bharatpur with the leaked paper from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation, it was revealed that all of them were going to Alwar with the leaked paper.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pradeep Singh Gurjar, a resident of Bhusawar district, Inderjit Singh Gurjar, a resident of Uchaun district Bharatpur, Arun Singh, a resident of Bhusawar district, Trilok Singh of Vair district, Manisha Devi Gurjar of Uchhaun district, Vashni Gurjar from Rudawal, Jitendra Singh from Vair, Pintu Kumar from New Village Thana Bayana, Rajesh Kumar Dhakad, Jitendra Kumar from Birwadi, Shubham Vaish and Sonu Jatav.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection (RSMSSB) had held the patwari exam on October 23 and 24 in two shifts — the first from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. As many as 15.62 lakh candidates had registered for the patwari exam for 5,378 vacant posts.

The state government had also suspended internet services in Jaipur, Dausa, and Bikaner from 6 am to 6 pm on the day of the exam to ensure there was no paper leakage or any untoward incident that may create disturbance in the exam.

