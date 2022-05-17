Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 Paper Leak: Special Operations Group Arrests 8 People

The special operations group has arrested eight people in connection with the Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 paper leak. Earlier, it was reported that the screenshot of the question paper was circulated on social media platforms. The screenshot was allegedly taken from a school in Jaipur’s Jhotwara.

The paper was leaked shortly before the second shift of the exam on 14 May. The paper on this shift will be conducted again, however, the new dates were not announced. the envelope of the paper was opened before time by the centre superintendent of Diwakar Public School, Jaipur.

The recruitment exam was scheduled to be held from May 13 to 16. Over 11.53 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam, however, the question paper in one of the shifts was leaked for the govt recruitment exam. Over 2.75 lakh candidates were to take exam in the shift in which the exam was leaked. The paper, thereafter, was cancelled. As many as 4388 posts were to be filled through this recruitment exam.

Earlier, Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2021 paper 2 too had to be cancelled and rescheduled after its question paper was leaked. It was later held in February 2022. The secretary of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education was suspended in the case.

