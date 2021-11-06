Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 4500 Posts, 12th Pass can Apply

The Rajasthan Police Department has notified the recruitment of over 4500 constable posts. The application process will commence from November 10 and will go on till December 3. Interested candidates may apply for the posts online via their SSO ID at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Offline application for this recruitment will not be accepted.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written tests, physical efficiency test and physical standard test. A total of 4588 constables will be recruited through this drive including 4161 Constable general Duty, 154 Constable Telecom and 100 Constable (Driver).

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment: Important Dates

Application commencement - November 10, 2021

Last to apply online - December 3, 2021

Last Date for Fee Payment- December 3, 2021

Admit Card Release - Yet to be declared

Written Exam - December 2021/ January 2022 (tentative)

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on registration and log-in using credentials

Step 3: Fill in details, upload documents

Step 4: Fill the form, make payment, submit

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 along with the application form. For candidates of the OBC non-creamy layer, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of Rajasthan and Economically Weaker Section, the application fee is Rs 400. The fees will have to be paid only through online methods like debit/credit card and net banking.

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment: Eligibility

>Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the posts must have passed the 12th or equivalent examination from a government recognised board. However, for recruitment of RAC and MBC Battalion, the minimum educational qualification is passing class 10th.

>Age: The minimum age to apply for the post is 18 years.

Male candidates should have a minimum of 169 cm height, 81 cm chest, 86 cm chest (when expanded). To pass the physical test candidates will have to run 5 km in 25 minutes. SC/ST candidates belonging to the Tribal sub-plan area and ex-servicemen will be given five minutes of relaxation to complete the run.

Female candidates must have a minimum height of 152 cm and should be able to run 5km in 35 minutes to pass the physical test.

