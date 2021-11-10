Rajasthan Post Matric Scholarship 2021: Applications Open for Classes 11, 12 Students, Here's How to Apply

The Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Department has invited online applications for the Rajasthan post-matric scholarship 2021 for the academic session 2021-22. The last date to fill the online application form is November 30 at the official website at sjmsnew.rajasthan.gov.in/scholarship.

Candidates, who are Rajasthan natives and are coming from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Vimukt, Nomadic and Ardha Ghumantu, Economically Backward Classes can avail the Chief Minister Sarvajan Post Matric Higher Education Scholarship scheme for admissions in government and private recognized educational institutions present inside and outside the state.

>Also read| From Google to PMRF: Top Fellowships for College Aspirants

Advertisement

>Rajasthan Post Matric Scholarship 2021: Who can apply

Students who are studying in classes 11, 12 up to any postgraduate courses from recognized educational institutions can apply for the scholarship. The Government Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Dr Samit Sharma stated that for availing the post-matric scholarship, candidates are required to fill the online application form and update the recognition of new registration or pre-registration by educational institutions.

Rajasthan Post Matric Scholarship 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Department

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the CM Sarvajan Post Matric Higher Education Scholarship link

Step 3. Register using required details

Step 4. Fill in the form with the required details

Step 5. Upload documents. Save and download the application form for further use

The government secretary suggested that the concerned students and parents should first thoroughly study the guidelines, rules, and documents attached or linked to the scholarship schemes before they fill in the application form. He informed that colleges that have not registered or updated on the portal for approval of recognition or affiliation, the course conducted for the academic session 2021-22 in the concerned university, will not be displayed to the students on the scholarship portal.

>Read| Google Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 70,000 for Girls to Pursue Computer Science Degrees

Advertisement

It was also brought to notice that students studying in colleges, which come under the department, will not be able to apply online. The responsibility of such students has been bestowed upon the college, where they are currently studying. Interested candidates can check out all the rules and guidelines, related to the scholarship scheme, on the official website of the department, www.sje.rajasthan.gov.in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.