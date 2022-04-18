Rajasthan PTET 2022 on July 3, Over 5.42 Lakh Candidates Registered

PTET 2022: The entrance exam for admission to BEd courses in Rajasthan - Pre Teacher Education Test - commonly known as PTET 2022 will be held on July 3. The exam dates have been announced at the official websites, ptetraj2022.com, and ptetraj2022.org.

This year, 5,42,833 candidates have applied for the exam this year. The number of applications is less than last year, however, so far the lowest number of applications for Rajasthan PTET was received in 2020 when as many as 4,80,926 candidates had registered for the exam.

In another change this year, PTET 2022 will be held by Jai Narayan Vyas University. For the past years, Dungar College of Bikaner was organizing the exam. The university has already started preparations for the BEd entrance or teacher education exam. The entrance exam will be held across 33 district headquarters, and a total of 2250 exam centers have been set up for the same.

The admit card dates for Rajasthan PTET have not yet been revealed, however, the admit is released every year about 15 days ahead of the exam. Thus, students can start checking ptetraj2022.com, ptetraj2022.org from mid-June to know which exam center did they get along with other details mentioned on the admit card.

Rajasthan PTET has two levels of exams. First for those who hold a graduation degree. These candidates are directly eligible for a two-year BEd or four-year BEd course. The second level is for pre-BEd candidates who take the exam after their class 12. In this case only four-year degrees including BA-BEd, and BSc-BEd are available for students.

The Rajasthan PTET 2022 will be an objective-type exam. It will be conducted offline and students will have to encircle the correct option among the multiple-choice questions asked. There will be 200 questions for 600 marks. The exam will be held for three hours. There will not be any negative marking for the wrong answer. The exam consists of sections including mental ability, teaching attitude, and aptitude test, general awareness, language (English or Hindi).

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2022 applications have begun. Those who clear this exam will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher. This exam is for BEd qualified candidates.

