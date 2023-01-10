Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Datesheet 2023 Releasing This Week

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the datesheet for Rajasthan Board Exam 2022-23 for class 10th and class 12th this week. Once the timetable is released, students can download and check the Board Exam schedule from the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the Indian Express RBSE Deputy Director, Rajendra Gupta, confirmed that The Rajasthan board, Ajmer will declare the class 10, and 12 board exams date sheet this week. However, there is no official announcement from the board yet. Students are advised to visit the official page regularly to know about the class 10th and 12th board exams date sheet.

RBSE Class 10th and 12th exam date sheet: How to check

Step 1: First of all, applicants have to visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, check the link to download the date sheet here or visit the board exam portal.

Step 3: Open the link and download the PDF file.

Step 4: Also, take a printout of the datasheet PDF for future reference.

The board has decided to conduct the examination with the whole academic syllabus, which was reduced during the Covid-19 period. The examination will be organized in offline mode. Moreover, students will get choice in question paper only for long answer questions. The board will not provide option for short answer questions.

In 2022, the 10th board exams in Rajasthan were held from March 31 to April 26 and the 12th board exams were held from March 24 to April 26. Approximately, 20 lakh students appeared in these examinations. The results were announced in the last week of May. The announcement of results took time for the last session because as per officials, the number of students who appeared for the board exams were quite high.

