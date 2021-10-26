Rajasthan School Teacher Expelled for Celebrating Pakistan’s Victory in T20 World Cup Match

A private school teacher in Rajasthan was expelled on account of her celebrating Pakistan’s victory in the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The school sent a notice dated October 25 announcing immediate termination of her duties in the school.

Nafeesa Attari was a teacher at the Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, Rajasthan. After India lost at the Dubai International Stadium, Nafeesa took to WhatsApp and uploaded a status with a snap of her TV Screen displaying Pakistan’s victory moment. In the caption, she wrote, “Jeet Gaye. We won."

According to the India Today report, one of the parents questioned Nafeesa on her supporting Pakistan, to which she replied in affirmation. The screengrab spread quickly and eventually reached the school management. The officials resorted to firing Nafeesa and breaking the news to her through a termination letter. The letter stated that on the decision of the Sojatia Charitable Trust, the body funding the school, “Nafeesa Attari is immediately terminated from Neerja Modi School".

A local news channel, Udaipur News, shared Nafeesa’s statements regarding the entire incident. In the video, she explained that she is not a Pakistan supporter and the status she uploaded was in regards to a friendly bet she placed within her house. “I am an Indian, and I love India as much as anybody else. It is a mistake which I realized later and deleted the status," she said. Explaining the context of the message, Nafeesa said that she took the message as a joke because of the emoji attached at the end of the message and replied accordingly.

Watch her entire statement here:

India played against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The match ended with Pakistan winning the game by 10 wickets. While both the opening batsmen for Pakistan, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, secured a half-century, the Indian team could only celebrate the half-century by captain Virat Kohli. Pakistan completed the target of 152 runs in 17.5 overs.

