Rajasthan Schools Reopening, Offline Classes to Resume From February 1

As the Covid cases witness a decline, the Rajasthan government on Friday issued guidelines on the reopening of schools in the state. As per the new, guidelines, the schools in the State are soon going to reopen. Schools will reopen for physical classes 10-12 from February 1, and for classes 6-9 the school reopening will be from February 10, the government said. However, the physical classes are not mandatory, students will continue to have the option of online education, the new guidelines said.

According to the guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, students will be allowed to come to the campus for studies only after the written consent of the parents/guardian, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

>Read|Karnataka Schools Reopening From Next Week: BC Nagesh

Rajasthan reported 8,125 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, and 21 deaths. The active cases tally in state is 80,488, as per the latest Covid-19 medical bulletin.

Meanwhile, others states including Maharashtra, and Haryana are also resuming physical classes in the state. In Rajasthan schools will reopen for class 10-12 from February 1 in Rajasthan and for classes 6-9 from February 10, the government said on Friday in its new COVID guidelines.

While in Maharashtra schools across the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik will reopen from January 24. In a recent statement, Maharashtra Deputy CM announced, “Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.