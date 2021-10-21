Rajasthan SHRC Issues Notices Over Death of Student After Being Beaten by Teacher

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the death of a student in Churu after being thrashed by his teacher and issued notices to the authorities seeking a report. Commission chairperson Justice Gopal Krishna Vyas issued the notices to the Churu collector, Superintendent of Police, and the Director of Primary Education in Bikaner, seeking replies on five points within a week.

Vyas has asked for details of the action taken against the accused teacher and the school owner, and whether the recognition of the private school has been cancelled permanently or not, according to an SHRC statement. He also sought the number of teachers in the school and their qualification and whether any complaint was made to district administration or police against the accused teachers by students or their parents, and, if yes, what action was taken.

Thirteen-year-old Ganesh, who was studying in class 7 of the private school, was beaten to death by his teacher in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Wednesday just because had had not completed his homework. The accused teacher Manoj has been arrested. On the direction of Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, the recognition of the private school has been suspended.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.