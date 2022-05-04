Rajasthan Teacher Takes Online Class on Wedding Day, Becomes Viral Sensation

A famous coaching teacher well-known for his Youtube-based classes on current affairs, Priye Kumar Gaurav from Alwar in Rajasthan has become an online sensation for taking classes during his wedding festivities.

Priye Kumar Gaurav decided not to miss any classes and did not take any leaves. He took online classes after being decked up even during his wedding on Monday, which also happens to be the start of the Teacher’s appreciation week. Teacher appreciation week is celebrated every year from May 2- May 6.

Kumar gave shock to his students after he came live for his class all decked up in his wedding suit. He imparted his lectures via a ‘Shiksha rath’. This is not it, Kumar also finished other wedding functions and then again went back to preparing for the class on Current Affairs for the next day.

Advertisement

Speaking to the news agency ANI one of the authorities of the coaching institute, Nirmal, said, “He had informed about his wedding date around five months ago. Usually, a holiday for 4-5 days is granted, but he said he did not wish to miss any single class and would take lectures on the wedding day as well."

The incident became a sensation after a picture of Kumar, wearing his wedding attire, during his classes when viral on social media. Many twitterati applauded Kumar’s dedication,

With the Pandemic changing our lives, several teachers like Kumar, all across the world have proved their metal, while taking up classes in most difficult situations and continuing to educate students. The pandemic ushered in a new way of teaching and learning. From in-person to virtual to a hybrid learning environment, and in all this teachers have played a major role.

Advertisement

The pandemic, however, also highlights the lack of work-life balance as the boundaries of working hours and personal or family time are being blurred. Earlier this year, CRED founder Kunal Shah called work from home or remote work “comfortable but damaging in the long run" and being lacking of “real bonds" and started a debate on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.