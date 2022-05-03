Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh: Know Which State Boards Will Release 10th, 12th Results in May

Till now, Bihar Board and Madhya Pradesh are the only stated which have announced the results for class 10 and 12 exams. In this month, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh board could release the results. The evaluation process of the answer sheets of these boards is underway. Here’s the latest status on board exam results state-wise:

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the 10th, 12 results by May-end or first week of June. The board exams were held in March. Around 11-12 lakh students had registered to appear for 10th boards while 9-10 lakh took the class 12 exam. The Rajasthan Board had declared the results of class 10 in the last week of July in 2021. There was a delay in the declaration of the result due to the pandemic.

Gujarat: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) too is almost done with the evaluation of class 10 and class 12 science stream answer sheets. It could be released within two more weeks, that is, by the third week of May. However, that is, only for class 12 science stream results. For the class 10 results, although evaluation is almost complete, it can be expected by June.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) began the evaluation work for 10th, 12th board exams on April 20. The exams were completed on April 13. The UP board result are likely to be released in the last week of May or the first week of June. Once released, it will be uploaded at upmsp.edu.in. As many as 51,92 689 candidates registered for the 10th and 12th exams combined. Out of the total, 27,81,654 appeared for 10th and 24,11,350 for the 12th exam.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) have already begun evaluation process for both classes 10 and 12. The results will likely be released between mid-May at the official website at results.cgg.nic.in. To ensure fair evaluation, only 40 copies are being sent to the teachers for evaluation per day. For this purpose, an evaluation centre has been set up at JN Pandey School, Raipur where teachers go for checking the copies everyday. The evaluation officer has said that efforts are being made to complete the evaluation of 12th board exam copies first.

Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE exams are ongoing and will continue till June. On the other hand, state boards such as West Bengal, Maharashtra have completed the board exams are will likely results in June. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too are in the process of the conducting the exams between April and May.

