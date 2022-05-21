Ranchi University to Offer Diploma in Cyber Security, Conduct Research in CyberSpace

Ranchi University has collaborated with the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) and CyberPeace Foundation to work together in the area of cyber space research, policy and advocacy along with other facilities. The varsity will also provide CyberSpace research, diploma courses on cyber security as well as entrepreneurship.

While IETE and CyberPeace Foundation will be responsible to provide technical guidance to the programme, Ranchi University will be responsible for infrastructure support including faculty support and developing a research lab for the cause.

Also read| IIT Roorkee Starts Online Course ‘Learning Samskritam through Geeta’, to Teach Sanskrit via Scripture

Advertisement

The collaboration effective from May 19, will encourage research in the field CyberPeace, cyber security, cyber defence, internet engineering and governance. “With lack of skilled manpower in the area of cyber security defence, the collaboration aims to start new forces in concerned areas and introduce technical trainings to enhance skills in the said domain," reads the official press release.

Some of the activities planned include live project, CyberPeace Quick Reaction Team (CQRT), detection of fraudulent UPI handles, phishing content, fraudulent mobile application, release threat advisory against real time cyber threats, global and national level cyber security hackathon, internship opportunities, certifications, updates of events and activities and CyberPeace club.

Ranchi University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Kamini Kumar and her team commented, “Our initiative in collaboration with CyberPeace Foundation and IETE here is to increase employability for our students and awareness for our teachers. We already teach subjects like network security, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, etc. By this collaboration we intend to impart practical skills to the students. We will be providing the framework for the courses and CyberPeace Foundation will be developing them. This when gets approved will be taught as a 6 month course or a 1 year diploma."

Read| IIT Guwahati Launches School of Health Sciences and Technology

Advertisement

On the occasion, KK Thakur, Chairman - IETE, Ranchi, CGMT (Retd), BSNL said, “This MoU with Ranchi University is really going to be a landmark for us as Jharkhand is already dealing with a lot of cybercrimes. This step is taken to educate people, the young generation, police personnel, teachers and netizens. We wish that there should be a lot of cyber training and this COE is going to work in this direction. We are going to have good courses for our students. There are a lot of job opportunities in this field and this is really going to be a boon for our state."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.