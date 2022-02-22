RAS Mains 2021 Will Not be Postponed, Demand for Delay Not Justify: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains will not be postponed, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The exam scheduled to be held on February 25 and 26 will be held as per the schedule. Taking to Twitter Gehlot said, “It is in the priority of the state government to complete all the recruitments in a time-bound manner." Adding that postponing the RAS main exam will not be possible as it will the schedule for the next 8 months has been preplanned by the authorities leading to a delayed appointment, Gehlot said, “The demand for postponement of RAS main exam is not justified."

In a letter attached with his tweet, Gehlot said, that postponing the exam is not in favor of most candidates. Gehlot said that it is necessary to keep 90 to 100 days ga between prelims and mains which will be extended if Mains is postponed.

While a section of candidates have been demanding a change in exam date stating that more than half of the syllabus has been changed, however, the CM said that the demand is not rational. “A slight change in curriculum is valid to suit the present circumstances. The newly added topics are related to old subjects and most of the syllabus is still the same," he added.

Aspirants, however, claim that over 50 per cent of the syllabus has been changed and the exam should be postponed by at least two months. Students held a protest outside the RPSC office as well as held online protests.

The RAS preliminary exam was conducted on October 27 last year. The RAS prelims result was declared on November 19, 2021. Five days after the results, RPSC on November 24 announced a streak of changes in the main exams including the syllabus.

