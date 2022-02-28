RAS to UPTET to CTET: Major Exam Results Awaited

The upcoming days could see the end of the wait for results of various recruitment exams for government jobs. The recruitment process in several organisations and recruitment boards remained affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the pandemic situation getting better in the past few weeks, several major recruitments are expected to be released soon. From UTET to CTET and SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021, many government job results are in the pipeline of new announcements. Here’s a list of government jobs results that are slated to be announced soon.

SSC MTS Tier 1 Results

Advertisement

The tier 1 result for the Multi-Tasking Staff recruitment exam conducted by the staff selection commission (SSC) is slated to be released today. The tentative date for the result was announced by the recruitment board as February 28. Once released the result could be accessed online at ssc.nic.in.

UPTET

The result for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) was expected to be declared on February 25, however, the date was postponed due to the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The results will now be declared after the completion of voting for the final phase election on March 7.

Advertisement

CTET

Advertisement

As per the exam schedule issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) results were slated to be announced on February 15. However, getting delayed due to unknown reasons, the result is now expected to be released in the first week of March. Once released, the result will be made available online on ctet.nic.in. CTET 2021 exams were conducted between December 16, 2021, and January 30, 2022.

RAS

The prelims exams of Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) were conducted on October 27 followed by result declaration on November 19. However, the Rajasthan High Court quashed the result due to a dispute over the correct answer to a question. The high court has now formed a committee to prepare a revised result of the preliminary exam and prepare a fresh list of candidates eligible for the RAS main paper. The fresh RAS prelims result can now be released in the upcoming month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.