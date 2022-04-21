Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions Closing Soon: From Eligibility to Exam Pattern, All You Need to Know

Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) will soon close the registration process for the RIMC admission 2022. The last date to apply for admissions to class 8 is April 25. Interested and eligible can apply online at the official website at rimc.gov.in. The term will begin on January 2023.

The RIMC entrance exam will be conducted on June 4. The exam will be conducted for three subjects namely, mathematics, general knowledge, and English. The mathematics exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am, GK from 12 pm to 1 pm, and English from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. All those candidates who clear the written exam will have to appear for the viva-voce round. Candidates can answer in English or Hindi.

Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are studying in class 7 or cleared the exam from any recognised school can apply for the entrance exam. Further, students must not be born earlier than January 2, 2010 and not later than July 1, 2011. They must be in the age bracket of 11 and half years to 13 years.

Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions: Documents needed

— Birth certificate

— Domicile certificate

— SC and ST certificate

— Certificate from current school

— Photocopy of Aadhar card

— 2 passport size photographs of the candidates

Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of RIMC

Step 2: Click on the application link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the fees

Step 6: Save and download the filled form for further use

Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 600 while SC and ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 555. Candidates can pay online or send by demand draft to State Bank of India, Tel Bhavan, Dehradun (Band Code-01576), Uttarakhand.

Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions: Exam Pattern

The mathematics paper will be of 200 marks, GK of 75 marks and English of 125 marks. The minimum pass mark in each paper is 50 per cent. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for viva-voce which will be of 50 marks. The results will be uploaded on the RIMC website. Selected candidates will have to join RIMC within 10 days of the result. Finally selected candidates will also have to undergo a medical exam.

