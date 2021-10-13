Ratan Tata Once Washed Utensils in Restaurants, Today He's Most Successful Businessman

The Tata Group recently won the bid to take over Air India. The group is chaired by the Industrialist Ratan Tata, who has worked day-in-da-out to reach the heights of success and become India’s most successful businessman.

But do you know that the business tycoon and industrialist once even washed utensils in the restaurants after completion of his studies in Mumbai, Shimla and New York?

The world-famous Industrialist Ratan Tata completed his education in two cities of India before moving abroad. However, despite being highly educated, he started his career on a very small level.

Ratan Tata was born on 28 December 1937 in Mumbai. Tata completed his secondary education at Campion School in Mumbai, after studying for the next few years at the Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, he completed his studies at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla and moved abroad for his further studies.

Advertisement

In 1955, Ratan Tata graduated from Riverdale Country School, New York. Tata took a degree in architecture from Cornell University, New York in 1959. He pursued 7 weeks in the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

According to close family sources, Ratan Tata was fond of flying aeroplanes since his college days. He also got this golden opportunity while he was studying in America for his higher studies but he did not have enough money to pay the fee of flying the plane. So he decided to work and earn the money that would help him pay the fee of the training academy.

Tata stayed for around 10 years in America and did several part-time jobs, including washing leftover dishes and utensils, during this period to meet his needs.

The 84-year-old industrialist owns the Tata Group today and his company has recently bagged the ownership of Air India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.