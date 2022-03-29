RBI Grade-B Officers Recruitment: Apply for 300 Posts at rbi.org.in, Salary upto Rs 1.08 Lakh

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of grade-B officers in various departments of the bank. In a notification, the apex banking institution mentioned that interested candidates can visit the official website of RBI –www.rbi.org.in– and apply for the role starting from March 28 to April 18, until 6 PM.

The filling of the application, as well as payment of the fee, will be done online. The total number of vacancies is roughly 300, divided among three categories at the RBI namely General, Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM).

RBI Grade-B Officers Recruitment: Exam Pattern

Advertisement

Candidates will be selected via a two-tier exam aimed at selecting the right candidate will be held in two phases. Phase-I will be an online examination, set to be held on May 28. Candidates clearing Phase-I will be eligible for phase-II, which will include a maximum of three examinations. The phase-II of the selection process will commence on June 25.

The examination date for the post in the departments of DEPR and DSIM is yet to be confirmed. The tentative dates for the same are set as – Phase-I: July 2 and Phase-II: August 6.

The final stage of the selection process is the interview. Candidates who clear both the stages can appear for the interview.

RBI Grade-B Officers Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The minimum age to be eligible to apply for the posts is 21 years and the maximum age to apply is below 30 years, as of January 1, 2022.

Advertisement

Education: For general recruitment, candidates need to obtain at least 60 per cent marks in graduation degree. For DISM and DEPR departments, a master’s degree with at least 55 per cent marks.A

As per the notification, candidates belonging to the unreserved category, who have already appeared for the Phase-I examination a total of six times are not eligible to apply.

RBI Grade-B Officers Recruitment: Salary

Advertisement

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 55,200. House rent allowance, family allowance, and grade allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emoluments are Rs 1,08,404

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.