RBI is Hiring for 950 Assistant Posts, Graduates Can Apply, Salary Rs 36,091

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications to fill as many as 950 assistant posts across its various branches. Candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in from today, February 17. The last date to submit applications is March 8.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies in various offices of the bank located in different cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Patna, Jaipur, and Hyderabad among others.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, the candidate must be between 20 and 28 years of age. The candidate also must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum 50 per cent aggregate in any discipline. Moreover, knowledge of computers and proficiency in the relevant language is also required.

>RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RBI and open the ‘Current vacancies’ page.

Step 2: Now choose ‘Vacancies’ from the options in the tab.

Step 3: Next, find ‘Recruitment for the post of Assistant’ from the list of vacancies and click on it.

Step 4: Now click on ‘New registration’ and register yourself by filling in the basic details.

Step 5: Complete the application form by entering the necessary details and uploading the required documents.

Step 6: Preview the details and save the application form for future use.

Step 7: Now pay the application fee.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The fee is Rs 450 for OBC and general category candidates while Rs 50 for SC, ST, PWD, and EWS candidates.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection will be on the basis of examination which will be conducted in three phases – prelims, mains, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The preliminary exam will have three sections — reasoning ability, numerical ability, and English language. Whereas, the mains will consist of five sections – reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English language, computer knowledge, and general awareness.

Candidates shortlisted after the main exam will have to then go through the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates must clear all three rounds in order to be considered for the final selection. The preliminary examination will be conducted on March 26 and 27.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Salary

Successfully selected candidates can draw a salary up to Rs 36,091 per month.

