RBI is Hiring for Various Posts, Graduates Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 33.60 LPA

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun the recruitment process for the filling of 14 vacancies of law officers, managers, architects, and library professionals. Interested candidates can submit their application online through RBI’s official website, rbi.org.in on or before the last date, February 4. The registration process for the recruitment began on January 15. All applications have to be made in online mode only, no other mode for submission of application is available, the official notice read.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Law officers grade B — 2 posts

Manager (technical-civil) — 6 posts

Manager (technical-electrical) — 3 posts

Architect grade A — 1 post

Curator, library professional (assistant librarian) grade A — 1 post

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

>Law officer grade B: Candidates must have a degree in law with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from any university recognised by the UGC and the Bar Council of India or equivalent in addition to years of experience. The age limit is 21 to 32 years.

>Manager (technical- civil): The candidate must have a degree in civil engineering or equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade with at least three years of experience. The age limit is 21 to 35 years.

>Manager (technical-electrical): Applicants must have a BE/BTech degree in electrical engineering or electrical and electronics engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks with three years of work experience. The age limit is 21 to 35 years.

>Library professional: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream or master’s degree in library science or library and information science of a recognised university along with three years of relevant experience.

>Architect grade A: A bachelor’s degree in architecture from reputed institutes recognised by Indian universities with a minimum of 60 per cent marks along with registration with Council of Architecture, New Delhi is a must. The age limit is 21 to 30 years

>Curator for RBI Museum, Kolkata: The candidate must be between 25 to 50 years of age with a postgraduation degree with at least 55 percent marks from a recognised university with five years of relevant experience.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for all the posts is Rs 600 for general, OBC, and EWS candidates, while for SC, ST and PwBD, the application fee is waived off and they will have to pay Rs 100 as intimation charges only.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in online and offline exams followed by interviews for their posts. The exam for all the posts except for librarian grade A and curator will be on March 6. All the exams will consist of two papers.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected grade A officers will be paid between Rs 44,500 to Rs 89,150. Grade B officers will be paid between Rs 55,200 to Rs 99,750. Curators will be paid between Rs 28.20 to Rs 33.60 lakhs per annum.

