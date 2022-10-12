RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 to be Held on 100% Syllabus, No Choice in Short Questions, How RBSE Changed Pattern

Rajasthan Education Department has made a big change in the pattern of 10th and 12th board exams. The Rajasthan Board has canceled the concession made in class 10, and 12 board exam syllabus. Unlike the past two years when the board was holding exams after offering 30 per cent syllabus cut, this year, the syllabus will be back 100 per cent.

Issuing an order in this regard, the Assistant Secretary, Rajasthan Education Department said, “By canceling the 30 per cent cut in the syllabus in the 2022 examination, 100 per cent syllabus should be implemented in all subjects in Class 10th and 12th for 2023 examination."

The order further states that, “The pattern of approved papers for the examination 2022 will remain the same, but the choice in the question paper should be given only in long answer questions. No option for short answer questions should be given."

A new model question paper for the examination 2023 will be prepared and uploaded on the website of the board soon.

The Rajasthan Board has also increased the time duration given to students to write the test from 2 hours 45 minutes to 3 hours 15 minutes, according to the latest notice by RBSE.

Last year, Rajasthan Board class 12 recorded a pass percentage of 96.33 per cent. Stream-wise, commerce students performed the best with 97.53 per cent of students passing the exam. For arts and science, the pass percentage is 96.33 per cent and 96.58 per cent, respectively. In the RBSE 10th exams, 82.89 per cent of students passed. This was a huge dip from 2021 when 99.56 per cent of students passed.

Not just RBSE, in the first-ever exams after the reopening of schools, major boards have reverted to pre-pandemic exam patterns and syllabi. At the national level, CBSE and CISCE will hold a single board exams after having boards twice last year. Also, the syllabus too has been revised. Read about how different boards changed their patterns in pre-pandemic boards here.

