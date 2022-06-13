RBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Matric Marksheets at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link at News18

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 20 lakh students will get their class 10 board exam results today, June 13. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the class 10 board exams results at 3 PM. The result will be first announced via a press conference. Read More
Students need at least 33 per cent marks to be declared as pass. Not just overall, however, students will have to get passing marks in every subject. If a student fails to get the minimum needed marks in one or two subjects, they will have a second chance in form of compartment exams, however, those who fail in all subjects will have to repeat the class.
Rajasthan Board will announce the results for class 10 board exams today, June 13. The results will be announced at 3 PM at a press conference. The state minister of education and RBSE chief will announce the result in a ceremonial speech after which the link to get marks will go live at official websites.
This year, fewer kids are expected to pass the class 10 board exams under Rajasthan Board as last year, the RBSE had seen its best-ever result based on a no-exam, alternative mode assessment. As many as 99.56 per cent of students who registered were declared as passed last year. After the record-high the pass percentage is likely to see a dip.
RBSE 10th result or Rajasthan Board 10th result, to know the latst updates about the BSER results, to know about the official websites, to latest updates on result declaration, date, time changes, list of websites for checking results online, toppers, direct link, how to check, where to check and other frequently asked queries and check our Live coverage above.
