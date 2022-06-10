RBSE 10th Result 2022: When & From Where to Check Rajasthan Board Marks

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce class 10 results soon. The results are expected to come out between June 11 and 13, as per media reports. The Rajasthan Board, however, has not announced any official dates yet. Students who took the examinations will be able to check the outcome of their hard work on the official websites- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results will also be available at News18.com.

To check scores directly at News18.com, students need to fill out the form below by using their credentials. The facility will be activated right after the result declaration. Results will be declared via a press conference first.

Advertisement

It was expected that the RBSE 10th result will be announced on June 10, however, the result was later postponed. The board exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26. State education minister Dr. BD Kalla confirmed on June 9 that the Rajasthan Class 10 Result will not come out on June 10. Now, the result date will be out soon through an official notification released by the board.

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in order to reach the next standard. Their evaluation will be done on the basis of marks secured in the theory papers and practicals. This year approximately 10.91 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam. In 2021, the overall pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56 percent and its result was announced on July 30.

So far the Rajasthan Board has declared the Class 12th Result for all streams. Apparently, the pass percentage in Science was 97.53. While passing percentage in Commerce and Arts was 96.53 and 96.33 respectively. The board also declared the results for Class 5 and 8 exams 2022 on June 8.

Advertisement

Last year, over 12.55 lakh students registered for RBSE class 10 exams, of which 99.56 per cent were declared as passed. This was a jump of about 19 per cent from 2020 when 80.64 per cent of students passed RBSE 10th. While the pas percentage might see a decline, the resut will be announced by Rajasthan Board President DP Jaroli and RBSE Secretary Arvind Sengwa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.