RBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSER Rajasthan Board Science, Commerce Marksheets at rajresults.nic.in at 2 PM

RBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board will be declaring the class 12 board exams results. Results for only commerce and science stream will be announced today, June 1. The results for RBSE 12th arts stream will be announced on June 20. Over 2 lakh students who appeared in the RBSE 12th Science 2022 exam and 1 lakh students who appeared in commerce will be able to check their marks at rajresults.nic.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing class 12 results. This year, the results have been bifurcated into different streams. While the commerce and science students will be getting their results today. For the arts students the result will be announced on June 20.
The result will be announced at 2 PM via a press conference. RBSE chief will be announcing the result. After the result is announced to media, the link will be open at official websites for students. Printout of the online result will act as provisional marksheet and official marksheet will be announced later. Students will be able to get it from schools.
