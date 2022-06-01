RBSE 12th Results 2022: When Will Rajasthan Board Arts Result be Declared?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is declaring the results for science and arts stream on June 1, however, the result for arts students will not be available today. This is because of the number of candidates. Last year when the board had announced the results for all three streams together, students were unable to download their marksheet for hours. This year, board decided to announce class 12 arts result later.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE Updates

The RBSE class 12 arts stream alone has nearly 5 lakh students while the commerce and science stream combined have about three lakh. Now, the arts stream result will be declared on June 10, according to the official notice. The result will be available at official websites after a press conference. The exact time of the result, however, is not known yet.

The results will be made available to the students through the board’s official portal rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org. It will also be available at News18.com. to check result here, students need to fill form below -

The intermediate and high school exams were conducted offline by RBSE between March 24 and April 26. The exams were previously slated to begin on March 3 but were postponed due to the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak.

To be declared passed in RBSE’s Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, a student needs to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject. Candidates need to clear the theory and practical papers separately in subjects with practical aspects. Candidates who fail the RBSE board exam in not more than two subjects have to option to appear in the supplementary exam to avoid repeating the class

In wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, RBSE was forced to cancel physical board examinations last year. Students were promoted based on an alternative evaluation method. Nearly all students, 99.97 percent of Class 12 and 99.56 percent of Class 10 had cleared RBSE exams last year. In 2020, the passing percentage of RBSE Class 10 was 80.63 whereas 92.3 percent of students of Class 12 were declared passed.

The previous year, 79.85 students who had appeared in Class 10 board exams were declared passed whereas the combined passing percentage of the arts, commerce and science stream in 2019 was 90.78 per cent.

