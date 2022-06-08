RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, How to Download Rajasthan Board Marksheets

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results for class 5 and class 8 exams results on June 8. Students who had appeared for the exams can check the outcome of their hard work at the official websites at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rbse.org.

RBSE 5th, 8th LIVE Updates

Over 20 lakh students are checking their results today. Even as the result is declared at 11 am, the link to check results will be activated at 1 PM. The websites are showing glitches for many students due to heavy load. Students need to keep their admit card handy to check results.

RBSE Class 8th, Class 5th result: How to check?

Step 1. Go to any of the official websites - ajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rbse.org

Step 2. Click on the link that reads “RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8th/ Class 5thResult 2022"

Step 3. Key in the details required to log in on the websites. Basically, date of birth and roll number will be asked.

Step 4. When you will click on the submit button, your RBSE Class 8 result will come up on the screen.

Step 5. Download and make a copy of the marksheet.

RBSE Class 8th, Class 5th result: How to check result via SMS

Students can check their results through SMS service by following these steps.

Step 1. To check the RBSE Class 8 result 2022 via SMS, students can follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step. 2 Type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.

Approximately 27.16 lakh pupils took the class 5 and class 8 examination conducted from April 17 to May 17 this year. In order to meet the passing criteria, the students would have to secure a minimum of 33 percent in each subject as well as overall.

Yesterday the Rajasthan board announced the class 12 scores for commerce and science stream students. The overall passing percentage in the science stream stood at 96.58 while the pass percentage in the commerce stream was 87.53 percent. The merit list for both streams is unlikely to be released this year as well. It was not even released in 2021 and 2020. In 2021, the Intermediate exams in Rajasthan were not held and due to this, the results of all the students were evaluated based on an alternative method and a grace marks policy.

Soon after the link to check the result will be activated, this years toppers list will also be out. Students must keep an eye on the official website for the scorecard.

