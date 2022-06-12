RBSE Announces Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 exam. As per the officials the result will be announced tomorrow, on June 12 at 3 pm. Once the result is out candidates can check the result on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Earlier, RBSE on June 1 has announced the class 12th Science, Commerce result.

The state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla announced the Rajasthan Class 10 board result 2022 will be announced at 3 pm tomorrow. “The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm," the Minister tweeted.

This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. For class 10th over 10 lakh (10,91,088) candidates have registered for the exam this year. The exam was conducted in 6,068 exam centers around the state. Once the RBSE class 10th result is out it will be available on the rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and on rajresults.nic.in. To pass the examination, students must score at least 33 per cent in each compulsory subject individually.

The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science stream was 96.53 percent, while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 97.53 percent.

