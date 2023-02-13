RBSE Board exams are scheduled to start from March 9 to April 12, 2023, for class 12 and from March 16 to April 11, 2023, for class 10. The timetable for the exams of both classes was released on January 12 and the admit card is yet to be released. The exams will be conducted from 8:45 am to 11:30 am.

Here are all the details for the exam schedule and admit card:

Board

RBSE Class 10 exams will begin on March 16, 2023, and conclude on April 11, 2023.

RBSE Class 12 exams will start on March 9, 2023 and conclude on April 12, 2023

RBSE Date Sheet Release Date

January 12, 2023

RBSE Admit Card Status

Awaiting

RBSE Admit Card Release Date

March 2023 (expected)

The admit cards for both classes haven’t been released yet but are expected to be available online on the official website by either February last week or March first week. However, no official announcement has been made on the same yet. The registered schools’ heads will be able to download all admit cards. Candidates are requested to contact their schools to get their admit cards for the 2023 RBSE Board exams.

How To Download RBSE 2023 Admit Card:

Go to the official website where all RBSE updates are given, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the highlighted Board Main Exam 2023 (New Portal) link on the home page, after which you will be taken to a new page.

On this page, you will find a link for RBSE Class 10th and 12th Admit Cards for the 2023 Board examinations. Click on this link.

Enter your login credentials (user id and password).

The Admit Card of RBSE Board examination 2023 will be available to print and download.

