RBSE, BSER 12th Result 2022: How to Check Rajasthan Board Marksheet Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 12 results for commerce and science stream students will be announced today, on June 1. The result will be declared at a press conference at 2 PM and will be available for students at official websites soon after. Those who took the exam can check their result once it is available on the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, rbse.org, results.gov.in.

Sometimes, due to heavy traffic on the official website, it takes a student some time to view their result. If this situation arrives, do not panic. There are several ways to check your result. Therefore, to assist you to get through this panicky moment, we’ve put together a list of instructions for checking the results by SMS and DigiLocker.

To check the marksheets online, students will need to log-in using their roll number, which is mentioned on their admit cards. Students can also check the same with their results using date of birth. Hence, candidates are advised to keep their admit card handy before checking the results.

Alternatively, students can check their marks

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE

Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage

Step 3: A new webpage will open with the link of 12th results 2022

Step 4: Click on it, fill in your credentials

Step 5: Login and you’ll be able to see your result.

Step 6: Download and save for future reference

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: How to check via SMS:

To check the scores via SMS, open your cell phone’s SMS menu. Now, students need to enter ‘RJ12’ space ‘ROLL NUMBER.’ Send the message you typed to 5676750 or 56263. The result will soon be sent to your phone.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the RBSE under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of 12th exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: What to Check

After receiving their Rajasthan board 12th result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including the spellings of their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students must report to the school authorities immediately.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: Passing Marks

The minimum passing marks of RBSE 12 board exams are 33 per cent in each of the subjects as well as in aggregate. Students who remain dissatisfied with their results can improve their scores by appearing for the supplementary exam, the date of which will be announced soon.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: No merit list

Like last year, the Rajasthan Board will not to release any merit list this year too. This will be third consecutive time the board will not be announcing the merit list. In 2021, the merit list was not announced as the exams had to be cancelled and the evaluation was done based on an alternative method and grace marks policy for all. In 2020, no merit list was released as well.

Further, students will be able to apply for scrutiny of their results within days of the date of declaration without any late fee. They will be given 5 days more but with a late fee. The scrutiny fee is Rs 100. There will be no re-exam for the students who the exam this time.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: What happened in past years

RBSE had cancelled the physical board examinations last year due to the pandemic. Students were promoted based on an alternative evaluation method. A total of 99.97 per cent of class 12 had cleared the exams in 2021. Stream-wise, commerce students retained the top slot with 99.73 per cent of students clearing the exam. In arts, as many as 99.19 per cent passed and in science, it was at 99.48 per cent. While in 2020, the pass percentage of class 12 was at 92.3 per cent and in 2019, it was 90.78 per cent.

