RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Exams to Begin from March 3

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to conduct class 10 and 12 board examinations beginning from March 3. The announcement was made by the state’s education minister Bulai Das Kalla through his Twitter handle after a high-level meeting with senior education department officials on Monday. The exams will be conducted while following all the necessary COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government. A detailed timetable is expected to be released in the upcoming days.

While CBSE, CISCE will be holding boards twice this year, RBSE will hold exams only once. RBSE will be holding the board exams for over 20 lakh students at 6074 exam centres for classes 10 and 12. Nearly 300 centres including 60 answer sheet collection/distribution centres and all other sensitive/hypersensitive examination centres will be monitored by CCTV.

Following Covid-19 protocol, the Rajasthan Board will allow fewer students to take exams from each exam centre, as well as, number of students per bench and per class will also be declined. Required arrangements of masks and sanitiser will also be made available at the centres.

The board exams for classes 10 and 12 could not be conducted last year due to the rise in the number of cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Students were promoted to the next class based on the assessment of their performance in past classes and practical exams conducted in the academic year.

Meanwhile, RBSE is slated to conduct the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 between January 17 and February 5. In wake of the ongoing pandemic situation, the exams will be conducted at school levels under the observation of competent subject teachers. In its notification dated January 3, RBSE directed the school administration to prepare a timetable for practical exams and notify the district education officer at the earliest.

The practicals will be conducted in two daily batches. However, if needed, the number of batches can be increased to three to ensure adherence to social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

