RBSE Class 8 Rajasthan Board Exam Registration Open, Apply Till January 31

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to conduct class 8 board examinations. Students currently studying in class 8 in RBSE affiliated schools can register for the class 8 board examination 2022 till January 31. According to the notice issued by the board, the students will also have to upload their photographs and signature while filling the registration form on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The teachers of many schools are facing problems due to the complications in filling the form. Schools are closed in Rajasthan till January 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hence students cannot be called to school for signatures and photographs. Thus, the last date to submit forms is January 31.

The board has clearly said that it is mandatory for all the students to fill the registration form by January 31 in order to sit in the examination. If the form of any student is not filled, then it will be the responsibility of the head of the educational institution concerned, the board said.

Teachers have requested the Rajasthan Education Department to take some appropriate steps to solve the problems and help them in filling registration forms of students. They have requested that students should be allowed in limited numbers to come to schools for filling the form. The teachers said that they will adhere to all the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.

After the completion of the registration form, RSEB will release the timetable or schedule of class 8 board examinations 2022. Students will be able to download the schedule from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE Class 8 board exams 2022 are expected to commence in March 2022. However, the dates will depend on the situations in Rajasthan due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

