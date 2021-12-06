RBSE Likely to Conduct Board Exams for Classes 5 & 8 Too

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is considering holding board exams for classes 5 and 8 along with 10th and 12th this year. The Rajasthan Board is expected to issue a notification in this regard to start the registration process soon.

Last year, the examination had to be cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic and students were promoted to the next class. This year, however, the exam preparation is in full swing. The education department has already directed schools to complete the data collection process for issuing admit cards for the examinations. The data will also be used as a base for preparing mark sheets.

Government schools affiliated with RBSE will have to upload this data to Shala Darpan Portal whereas private schools will be uploading their data to the PSP portal. The board will be issuing a final schedule for examination after completing the registration and data collection process.

Meanwhile, the RBSE has decided to conduct board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in two phases to avoid any last-minute complications in holding the final exams. Further, students who could not file the online application form on time have been given an extension till December 10 to submit their application in offline mode. A notification in this regard has been issued on the board’s portal, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students will have to submit Rs 10,000 offline application fees and with the double examination, a total fee of Rs 11,200 will have to be paid. The practical examination fees will be over this mention application fee.

The decision to conduct the examination in two phases is being followed by several state boards along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The first phase of the CBSE board exams is already underway.

Apart from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Jharkhand and Bihar state boards will also be conducting their board examination in two phases

