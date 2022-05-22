RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon at rbse.org: Know Marks Needed to Pass

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce its Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on May 23, claim media reports. An official confirmation, however, is still awaited. The intermediate and high school exams were conducted offline between March 24 and April 26 for over 20 lakh students this year. The exams were earlier slated to begin on March 3, however had to be deferred due to the possible threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RBSE board results will be made available to the students online on RBSE’s official portal, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Additionally, candidates will also be able to check their results through the DigiLocker App or website and through SMS.

Rajasthan 10th 12th Result 2022: Passing Marks

To clear RBSE’s class 10 and 12 board exams, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall and in every subject. In subjects with practical aspects, students need to pass practical and theory papers separately.

Students failing with narrow margins be given grace marks by the RBSE. However, if the candidate is still not able to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, they will have to repeat the class. However, students who have failed in not more than two subjects will have the option to appear for the supplementary exam conducted by RBSE.

Rajasthan 10th 12th Result 2022: Marks Calculation Policy

Candidates will be evaluated based on their performance in theory and practical papers conducted by RBSE for classes 10 and 12. After cancelling the board exams last year, RBSE had come up with an alternate formula for evaluation for marks evaluation. The new formula gave 45 per cent weightage to class 8 board results followed by 25 per cent weightage to class 9 results in the evaluation of class 10 students. Candidate performance in the internal exam of class 10 had 10 per cent weightage and the remaining marks were awarded by the schools based on students’ participation in various school activities over the academic year.

For evaluation of class 12, a 40 per cent weightage was given to students class 10 results, class 11 results and class 12 internal assessment were given 20 per cent weightage each whereas the remaining marks were given on the basis of performance in class 12 practicals.

