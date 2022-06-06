RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result LIVE Updates: When, Where & How to Check BSER Marks

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result Declared LIVE Updates: After declaring results for class 12 commerce and science streams, the Rajasthan Board is all set to announce the results for class 12 Arts stream. The results were bifurcated into different streams as the number of students taking 12th result was very high. Over 5 lakh students will be checking their RBSE 12th arts results today. Read More
To check scores directly with News18, students need to fill the form below. Marks will be visible once the results are out. The results will be available around 12:15 pm, according to official time.
The result will be announced via a press conference at 12:15 pm. The result will be announced first via a press conference. Soon after the announcement, the result will be available at websites. This might take a while. Students can expect a delay of 10-15 minutes between declaration and result availability.
Over 5 lakh students had registered to take RBSE arts exams and will be checking their results today. The results for commerce and science stream has already been declared. The commerce and science stream combined had about 3 lakh students.
The results for RBSE class 12 arts stream will be announced today for the commerce and science stream, the results have already been declared. The results were announced at the same time last year, however, due to the heavy load on website and not being available for long this year BSER has returned to old pattern of announcing results for different streams separately.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is all set to declare the result for class 12 board exams for arts stream. The result will be available at 12:15 pm on June 6. It will be announced via a press conference.
To be declared passed in RBSE’s Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, a student needs to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject. Candidates need to clear the theory and practical papers separately in subjects with practical aspects. Candidates who fail the RBSE board exam in not more than two subjects have to option to appear in the supplementary exam to avoid repeating the class
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.