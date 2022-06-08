RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Marksheets at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, How to Check

Students can also check their results via SMS. To avail of the facility, students need to type RESULT followed by RAJ8 or RAJ5 followed by their roll number and send it to 56263. They will get a reply stating their marks. This facility will be activated after the results are announced. For example, if a student of class 8 with roll number 2222 wants to check their marks, they need to type RESULT RAJ8 2222 and send it to 56263. If same student with same roll number is from class 5, they need to type RESULT RAJ5 2222 and send it to the same number