RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Marksheets at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, How to Check

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board will be announcing results for class 5 and class 8 today. The result will be available at the official website of the rbse.org, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The links to check marks will be available online from 11 am onwards. Cabinet Minister of Education, Dr. B.D. Kalla, informed about the result date via a tweet. Over 12. Read More
— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
— rajresults.nic.in
— rbse.org
— results.gov.in
Students will not only get marks but also grades for their respective results. Students will have to ensure that they get the right grades corresponding to their marks. Here is a detailed structure of grades and marks distribution
|GRADES
|MARKS
|A+
|100 to 91
|A
|90 to 76
|B
|75 to 61
|C
|60 to 41
|D
|40 to 33
To ensure that the online result is error-free, students can check following in their marksheets -
— Totaling
— Name & personal details
— Calculation
— Grade counts
— Spelling
In case of any error, students can reach out to respective schools.
The RBSE class 5 exams were held from April 27 to May 17 and class 8 from April 17 to May 17. The result for both is being announced today, June 8 at 11 am. Only a few minutes to go for the result.
Students can also check their results via SMS. To avail of the facility, students need to type RESULT followed by RAJ8 or RAJ5 followed by their roll number and send it to 56263. They will get a reply stating their marks. This facility will be activated after the results are announced. For example, if a student of class 8 with roll number 2222 wants to check their marks, they need to type RESULT RAJ8 2222 and send it to 56263. If same student with same roll number is from class 5, they need to type RESULT RAJ5 2222 and send it to the same number
Students willing to check marks online can follow these steps -
Step 1: Visit official website
Step 2: Click on result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Students will need the correct roll number and date of birth to check their scores. The roll number will be mentioned on their admit card. Students need to keep their admit card ready to check their scores. Once the result is declared, then too it is essential to match all details with that to of admit card to rule out any error.
Students and their parents can check their marks online by visiting official websites -
— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
— rajresults.nic.in
— rbse.org
Students can also check scores with results at private websites including -
— examresults.net
— indiaresult.com
The Rajasthan Board or RBSE will be announcing the results for class 8 and class 5 today. Over 20 lakh students including both classes will be checking their results today.
|GRADES
|MARKS
|A+
|100 to 91
|A
|90 to 76
|B
|75 to 61
|C
|60 to 41
|D
|40 to 33
For class 5 and class 8 as well, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass their exams. Students need to pass every subject as well as the entire class overall. Those who do not get the minimum marks required will have to repeat their class, as per rules. Some schools might opt for grace marks policy, however, it is only applicable for students missing passing marks by a small margin.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.