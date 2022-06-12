RBSE to Maharashtra SSC to UP Board Inter, HS: Board Exam Results Expected This Week

The season of board results is going on and in the coming week more board are expected to release their results. Here is a list of Boards, from Uttar Pradesh Board to Rajasthan and Kerala who are likely to release their results in the coming week. Once these board results are declared, students, who are eagerly waiting for their results, can then check their respective results on the respective Boards official websites.

UP 10TH, 12TH Board Results 2022

This year over 47 lakh students are waiting for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) , which will declare the much-awaited UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022. And, as per the board official, UPMSP will declare UP Board Result 2022 next week. The exact date and time will be announced soon for the same. It is likely that UPMSP will declare the UP Board high school and intermediate result 2022 likely by this week — either June 9 or 10.

Haryana 12TH Board Results 2022

The Board of School Education, Haryana, BSEH, is expected to declare the Haryana 12th board result 2022, this Wednesday, June 15. As per a media reports, the board is expected to declare the 12th results on June 15, and if the board delays, then it will be declared on June 16.

Once declared, students can then check their respective board results on the official website of BSEH, i.e., bseh.org.in. The exams were held offline between March 30 and April 29. This year a total of 7 lakh students appeared for the 10th exams, and 2 lakh for the 12th exams.

Rajasthan 10TH Board Results 2022

Next, we have the RBSE Rajasthan board result 2022. As per the media reports the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, will declare the Rajasthan 10th board result 2022 next week. However, no official notice has been out yet. Earlier, the board was likely to release the class 10th results result by June 10. However, now the results are likely to be out in the coming week.

Maharashtra SSC Board Results 2022

Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is all set to declare the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams result soon. The HSC results have already been declared by the board. Once released, Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022 will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and others.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, is all set to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022. The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 15, 2022. Once declared, students can then check their respective board results on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. : This year, a total of 4.26 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam in the state.

