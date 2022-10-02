Recruitment Alert: From India Post to Bihar Civil Court, Here are Govt Jobs You can Apply This Week

You have arrived at the right place if you are seeking employment or planning to switch your current job. There are plenty of recruitment notifications available for you this week. Just to make it convenient, we have gathered a list of companies where the recruitment process is ongoing. Take a glance at the list below and apply for the roles that suit you the best.

ONGC recruitment for graduate trainees

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is conducting a recruitment drive for graduate trainees in engineering and geosciences disciplines at the E1 level. A total of 871 candidates will be hired in various Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) departments as well as for the posts of a chemist, geologist, geophysicist (surface), geophysicist (wells), programming officer, materials management officer, and transport officer. The selection is being done via GATE 2022 scores and interviews. Interested candidates must apply before October 12.

India Post recruitment for MV mechanic, MV electrician and other posts

India Post is hiring candidates for various posts of skilled artisans which include MV mechanic, MV electrician, painter and tyreman. The recruitment drive will fill 5 vacancies, of which 2 posts are reserved for MV mechanic and one each for the remaining. Selected candidates can earn a monthly salary of up to Rs 63,200. The last date to send the offline applications through speed post is October 19.

SBI recruitment for probationary officer posts

The registration process for the post of probationary officer has been started by the State Bank of India. The hiring is being done for a total of 1673 vacancies. Those who get chosen will be able to earn a salary of up to Rs 41,960 per month. The last date for submitting the application is October 12.

TSPSC recruitment for TPBO posts

The Telangana State Public Service Commission is seeking candidates for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO). A total of 175 applicants will be recruited. Selected ones will be paid a monthly salary up to Rs 96,890. The online registration process is going to conclude on October 13.

Bihar Civil Court recruitment for clerks, stenographers and other posts

The Bihar Civil Court is inviting applications for class III/group-C posts in the subordinate courts. There are 7692 vacancies available for the post of clerks, stenographer, court reader-cum-deposition writer, and peon/orderly. Selected candidates will be able to earn up to Rs 81,000. The last date to register is October 20.

