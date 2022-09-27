Recruitment Exam for 20,000 Jobs Only in Hindi & English, Pro-Kannada Groups Want SSC CGL to go Multilingual

Just days after the Karnataka Government tabled a comprehensive Kannada development bill, language war has erupted once again in Karnataka.

The Combined Graduate level examination being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has come under the scanner. Citizens and Kannada groups are questioning the lack of language options in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams.

The exams are being conducted to fill 20,000 posts and can only be taken in English and Hindi, no other Indian languages.

The examination schedule released last week aims to fill Group B and Group C jobs in different ministries, departments, organisations of Government of India, and various constitutional bodies and tribunals

Kannada groups have hit out at the Union government alleging that the Centre will do whatever it can to keep Kannadigas away from Indian government posts.

“This exam used to be done at the Zonal level but it has been centralized now. There are thousands of students who are very good at their studies but they would have studied in their mother tongue. They are at a disadvantage if the exam is in just English and Hindi. We are not asking for special treatment," said Arun Javgal, a pro-Kannada activist.

In October 2021, the finance ministry suggested the IBPS clerical recruitment exam for public sector banks (PSBs) be conducted in 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi. This was done after a huge uproar by the southern states to carry out such exams in other Indian languages.

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has been demanding the Union Government to conduct all examinations under the National Recruitment Agency in regional languages including Kannada.

Kannada groups argue that such neglect of other regional languages leads to problems for citizens seeking services in the Central government offices. “The notification says selected candidates may have to learn the language of the state they are posted in. It doesn’t mandate the candidate to learn the local language. This makes it difficult for local people when they visit central Government offices and staff can’t speak the local language," said Arun.

