Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar will issue a new set of guidelines for the recruitment of school teachers in the state. These new guidelines are expected to be approved by the government within a month and the appointments will follow soon. The education minister confirmed the news with a post on his Twitter handle.

In his tweet, Chandrashekhar declared that the recruitment of teachers in the seventh phase will be conducted soon. He emphasised that the current year 2023 is the “year of recruitment". The merit list of the eligible candidates will be prepared based on their qualifications and Teachers’ Eligibility Test results which is under the able guidance of the district administration, as per the tweet. The number of recruitment units will be reduced from 9,000 to just 38 to facilitate the hassle-free appointment of teachers in the state.

The recruitment of school teachers was earlier held at panchayat, block, and district levels (called units). However, now it will be conducted in a centralised manner only at the district level. So, there would be no scope for any irregularity in the recruitment process, minister Chandrashekhar said.

About 1.5 lakh teachers (right from primary to +2 stage) are expected to be appointed based on the revised guidelines in the seventh phase, according to reports. The recruitment will commence from the +2 schools down to primary schools. Reports suggest that approximately 9,362 upgraded higher secondary schools in Bihar are facing a serious shortage of subject teachers. So, the appointment in these schools will be made first to ensure their regular academic activities.

Meanwhile, the State TET Teachers’ Association president Amit Vikram requested that the draft guidelines for teachers’ recruitment finalised by the education department should be uploaded on the public domain for inviting suggestions or comments from all the stakeholders. He also stated that well-organised arrangements should be made to expedite the appointment of teachers against all vacant posts. So that students are not made to suffer due to a lack of teachers in the schools.

Amid the teacher recruitment process, there are reports that the Bihar government has begun the process of terminating hundreds of elementary school teachers. The state government took this decision as the aspiring teachers could not acquire or complete the mandatory training by the extended deadline of October 19, 2022, to conform to the prescribed minimum qualifications mandated under the Right to Education Act.

