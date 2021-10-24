REET 2021 Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objections

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 provisional answer key has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) at the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well as on reetbser21.com. Those who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key in the PDF form for both levels 1 and 2. Candidates can raise objections if any from October 24 up till October 26 by paying the objection fee of Rs 300 per question along with supporting documents.

>REET 2021 answer key: How to raise objections

Advertisement

Steps 1 - Visit the official website of REET

Steps 2 - Click on the link REET 2021 answer key on the homepage

Step 3 - The answer key will appear on the display in PDF format for both levels

Step 4 - Download the REET 2021 answer key and check thoroughly

Step 5 - To raise objections, click on the relevant link on the homepage of REET

Step 6. Select the question against which you want to raise an objection

Step 7. Upload supporting documents

Step 8. Pay the objection fee

Step 9. Download and keep a copy of the objection form for further reference

If the objections are found to be valid RBSE will update them and then release the final answer key on the basis of which the final result of REET 2021 will be declared. Those who clear the exam will be called for the counselling process that includes document verification following which the shortlisted candidates will be given the REET 2021 eligibility certificate. Candidate selection will be done on the basis of the merit list and not just the result.

More than 16 lakh candidates had appeared for REET 2021 which was conducted on September 26. As many as 31,000 vacancies have been notified by the Rajasthan government for teachers under Grade 3 level across several government-aided schools in the state.

After the exam was conducted, as many as five people were arrested after they were allegedly found cheating in REET 2021 by wearing slippers fitted with Bluetooth devices. Several other dummy candidates were also arrested across different distrits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.