REET 2022: BSER Invites Applications for Collection of Pass Certificates

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, December 6 released a notification regarding the availability of passing certificates for candidates who have cleared the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021. The official notice, available on reetbser2022.in, states that the passing certificates of successful candidates have been sent to specific centres for distribution. The list of centres, as well as the application forms that the candidates will have to fill out to obtain their certificates, are available at the official site of the state board.

To get their passing certificates, candidates will have to first log in to the portal made for certificate collection. They will have to take a hard copy of their filled-out application form to the distribution centre to get their certificate.

Here are the steps one needs to follow:

Step 1: Go to the official website for REET- reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the left-hand side

Step 3: The link will take you to a new page where you will be required to enter your roll number and date of birth. Press submit and download the application form that will open up on your screen.

Step 4: After filling out the form, print it out.

You will need to take the printed application to the distribution centre to collect your REET certificate. According to a recent announcement by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, the REET certificate’s validity has increased from three years to a lifetime.

REET is an eligibility test conducted by the Rajasthan board to directly recruit primary and upper primary government school teachers in the state. While the level 1 exam is conducted to recruit primary teachers, the level 2 exam is held for the recruitment of teachers for the upper primary level. The exam was held on July 23 and 24, and the results were announced on September 29.

