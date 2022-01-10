REET 2022 for 20,000 Jobs in May, Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), is all set to host the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 this year. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced that the REET 2022 exam will be conducted on May 14 and 15 across the state, giving new employment opportunities to the youth. Through the REET 2022 recruitment exam, the state will be able to induct around 20,000 new teachers.

>REET 2022 aspirants can check about the Syllabus and Exam Pattern here:

REET 2022 comprises two papers — paper I and paper-II. The exam is divided into two phases mainly as it is conducted for two learning levels. Both, however, papers will have 150 questions each. For every correct answer, one mark will be given to the candidate, hence the total marks allotted to each paper is 150. Notably, there is no negative marking in the exam. Paper I has five sections whereas Paper-II has four sections. Candidates should note that they will be given 150 minutes to solve each paper.

Paper I of REET 2022 will be for applicants, who are aiming to teach in classes 1 to 5. The five sections in the question paper are: child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics, environmental studies Each section in this question paper will carry 30 marks.

Paper-II of REET 2022 is for applicants, who are aiming to be stationed in classes 6 to 8. The paper II will consist of sections on child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and science, and social Studies

While the first three sections are mandatory, candidates have an option to pick one, depending on their interest and specialization, from the last two sections as they are optional. The first three sections carry 30 marks each and the optional section is 60 marks. Applicants who pass the REET 2022 exam will be handed out a certificate with lifetime validity.

