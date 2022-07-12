REET 2022: Over 15.66 Lakh Apply for Exam, Admit Card on July 14

As many as 15,66,992 candidates have registered for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. Out of the total, 13,65, 831 are from Rajasthan, in which about 86 per cent have been allotted exam centre on first priority and about 10 per cent have been allotted districts of second priority, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer has announced.

Several irregularities were reported last year. The exam result was canceled at first. There were also cases of cheating in several parts of the state. Those who had applied last year were allowed to apply this year without any exam fee. The REET 2022 will be conducted on July 23 and 24 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 from 3 pm and 5:30 pm. The exam score was earlier valid for up to 3 years only, but the validity has now been extended to a lifetime. There is no upper age limit to applying for the exam.

Also read| CUET UG Biology Students Shifted to Slot 2 to Avoid Clash With NEET

Advertisement

Those who clear the paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 across government schools in Rajasthan whereas those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5. The admit card for REET 2022 will be issued on July 14, from 4 pm onwards. The vacancies has been increased from 32,000 to 62,000.

REET 2022: Exam Pattern

REET 2022 will have consists of two papers — paper I and II. Each paper will have 150 questions. Each question will carry one mark. There is no negative marking. Candidates will get 150 minutes to solve each paper. It will be divided into five sections- child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics, and environmental studies.

Read| NEET Admit Card 2022 Released at neet.nta.nic.in: Website Crashed, How to Download

Paper II will consists of sections on child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and science, and social studies. From the last two sections of paper II, candidates have to pick one, depending on their specialisation and choice. While the five sections in the paper I include child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics, environmental studies. The first three sections is compulsory and will carry 30 marks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.