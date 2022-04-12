REET 2022 Registration to Begin From April 18, Schedule Released

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the schedule for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. As per the official notification, the registration process for REET 2022 will begin on April 18 and go on till May 18. The REET 2022 exam is slated to be conducted on July 23 and 24 in two shifts. The exam timing for paper 1 (Level 2) will be from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and paper 2 (Level 1) will be held between 3 PM and 5:30 PM.

Candidates who clear the paper 1 (Level 2) of REET attain eligibility to teach in classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan whereas paper 2 (Level 1) is meant for eligibility to teach classes 1 to 5. The admit card for REET 2022 will be made available to the applicants from 4 PM, July 14 onwards.

Candidates who had registered for REET 2021 will not have to pay any registration for this year’s examination. The result of the REET 2021 Level 2 examination had to be cancelled amidst allegations of large-scale irregularities. Following this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that past students will be allowed to register for REET 2022 without any fee and also increased the number of posts to 62,000 from the existing 32,000.

REET qualification is mandatory for government teaching jobs in Rajasthan. The qualification was previously valid for up to 3 years only, but the validity was recently extended to a lifetime. There is not any upper cap in the age for eligibility to apply in REET 2022. However, the candidate must possess the following education qualification criteria:

For REET 2022 Level 1: A candidate must have passed senior secondary or its equivalent with a minimum 50 percent mark or should possess a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Candidates with a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) can also apply. Candidates in the final year of their course can also apply.

Level 2: The candidate should have a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) degree along with graduation or post-graduation with at least 50 per cent marks.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification of REET 2022.

