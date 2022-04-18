REET 2022 Registrations Begin Today: Check How to Apply

REET 2022: The registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 will begin today. As per the official notification by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), the application process will begin on April 18 and remain open till May 18. Once the link is activated, interested candidates will be able to apply at the official website — reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 will be conducted on July 23 and 24 in two shifts. The exam timing for paper 1 will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 between 3 pm and 5:30 pm. Previously, REET was valid for up to 3 years only, but the validity has recently been extended to a lifetime. Besides, there is no upper age limit.

Those who clear the paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 across government schools in Rajasthan whereas those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5. The admit card for REET 2022 will be issued from July 14, 4 pm onwards.

REET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For level 1: A candidate must have passed senior secondary or its equivalent with a minimum 50 percent mark or must have a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Candidates with a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BE.Ed) are also eligible to apply. Candidates in the final year of their course can also apply.

For level 2: The candidate must have a Bachelor in Education (BEd) degree along with graduation or post-graduation with at least 50 per cent marks.

REET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBSE REET

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button

Step 3: Register using required details. Save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

REET 2022: Application fees

Candidates who had registered for REET 2021 will not have to pay any registration fee if they want to appear this year. The result of the REET 2021 Level 2 examination had to be cancelled amidst allegations of large-scale irregularities. Following this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that past students will be allowed to register for REET 2022 without any fee and also increased the number of posts to from 32,000 to 62,000.

